Gold jumps ₹249; silver rallies ₹365

Gold jewellery is displayed at a shop in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold in the national capital on Thursday rose ₹249 to ₹51,500 per 10 grams, reflecting the overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at ₹51,251 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied ₹365 to ₹68,218 per kg, from ₹67,853 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading up at $1,937 an ounce and silver was marginally higher at $25.22 an ounce.

“Spot prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi rose ₹249 reflecting overnight gains in COMEX gold prices despite rupee appreciation,” said Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities.

The increase in gold prices in the overseas market was also backed by a decline in the U.S. bond yields, he said.