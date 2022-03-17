Gold jumps ₹249; silver rallies ₹365
Gold in the national capital on Thursday rose ₹249 to ₹51,500 per 10 grams, reflecting the overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at ₹51,251 per 10 grams.
Silver also rallied ₹365 to ₹68,218 per kg, from ₹67,853 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading up at $1,937 an ounce and silver was marginally higher at $25.22 an ounce.
“Spot prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi rose ₹249 reflecting overnight gains in COMEX gold prices despite rupee appreciation,” said Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities.
The increase in gold prices in the overseas market was also backed by a decline in the U.S. bond yields, he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.