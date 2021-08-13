Markets

Gold jumps ₹ 222; silver rallies ₹ 100

Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped ₹ 222 to ₹ 45,586 per 10 gram amid a recovery in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 45,364 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained ₹ 100 to ₹ 61,045 per kilogram from ₹ 60,945 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee declined 3 paise to 74.28 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,757 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 23.30 per ounce.

"Gold prices are fluctuating with minor recovery," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.


Aug 13, 2021

