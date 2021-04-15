Markets

Gold jumps ₹ 159; silver gains ₹ 206

Gold jumped ₹ 159 to ₹ 46,301 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday reflecting recovery in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 46,142 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹ 206 to ₹ 67,168 per kilogram from ₹ 66,962 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,745 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 25.52 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher on dollar decline," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 3:55:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-jumps-159-silver-gains-206/article34325700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY