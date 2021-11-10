Gold gains ₹137; silver declines ₹ 160

Gold price in the national capital on Wednesday gained ₹ 137 to ₹ 47,311 per 10 grams amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹ 47,174 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined by ₹ 160 to ₹ 63,482 per kilogram from ₹ 63,642 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Rupee dipped 32 paise to close at 74.37 against U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,827 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 24.30 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at $ 1,827 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices traded under pressure with firm dollar and rise in US bond yields," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.