Gold gains ₹107; silver jumps ₹563

A saleswoman in a jewellery showroom in Kochi. File

A saleswoman in a jewellery showroom in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold rose by ₹107 to ₹51,092 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid depreciation in the rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at ₹50,985 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped by ₹563 to ₹54,639 per kg.

The rupee depreciated by 12 paise to 79.90 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, weighed down by strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,715 per ounce while silver was trading flat at $18.41 per ounce.

"Gold prices rebounded on safe haven buying with surge in energy cost in Europe after Russia shut supply of natural gas from key pipeline," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.


