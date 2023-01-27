HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold falls ₹70; silver jumps ₹451

“Gold prices fell due to a strong U.S. economic data.”

January 27, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A jewellery showroom in Kochi. File

A jewellery showroom in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold price fell ₹70 to ₹56,842 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a fall in rates of precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹56,912 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, jumped ₹451 to ₹68,874 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,842 per grams, down ₹70 per 10 grams," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at $1,924 per ounce while silver was up at $23.71 per ounce.

Comex gold prices traded negative in Asian trading hours on Friday, the analyst said.

"Gold prices fell due to a strong U.S. economic data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Fed officials are expecting the rates to be above 5% by the end of this year," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Move in Dollar Index and U.S. Core PCE will be important to focus on, Mr. Damani said.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.