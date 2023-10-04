Gold falls ₹50; silver plunges ₹500

October 04, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price fell by ₹50 to ₹57,500 per 10 grams in the national capital on October 4 amid a fall in precious metal prices in international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at ₹57,550 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also plunged ₹500 to ₹71,000 per kg.

In the overseas markets, gold was quoting lower at $1,822 per ounce, while silver was flat at $21.09 per ounce.

Comex spot gold traded around its lowest level in almost seven months on the back of strong U.S. macro data and a surge in US bond yields, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.