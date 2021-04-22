Markets

Gold falls ₹ 168; silver gains ₹ 238

Gold dipped ₹ 168 to ₹ 47,450 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday in line with weaker global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹ 47,618 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, gained ₹ 238 to ₹ 69,117 per kg, from ₹ 68,879 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $ 1,791 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 26.45 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at $ 1,791 per ounce on Thursday."

