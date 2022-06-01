Gold declines by ₹353; silver drops ₹123

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday declined by ₹353 to ₹50,509 per 10 grams amid muted global trends along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at ₹50,862 per 10 grams.

Silver dipped ₹123 to ₹60,834 per kg from ₹60,957 per kg in the previous trade.

gold jewel On Wednesday, the rupee recovered from its record low to close 20 paise higher at 77.51 (provisional) against the American currency.

In the international market, both gold and silver traded flat at $1,836.44 per ounce and $21.62 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded steady with spot prices at COMEX trading almost flat near $1,836 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices capped upside on stronger dollar and firm US bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.