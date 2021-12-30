Markets

Gold declines ₹ 98; silver tumbles ₹ 699

Gold prices declined by ₹ 98 to ₹ 46,688 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday in line with weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹ 46,786 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled ₹ 699 to ₹ 60,024 per kg from ₹ 60,723 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,799 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 22.60 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded lower with spot gold at COMEX trading at $ 1,799 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices witnessed selling on risk-on sentiment with rise in U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.


