Gold declines ₹ 154; silver cracks ₹ 1,337

Gold in the national capital on Thursday declined by ₹ 154 to ₹ 44,976 per 10 gram reflecting an overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had settled at ₹ 45,130 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped ₹ 1,337 to ₹ 57,355 per kilogram from ₹ 58,692 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with marginal gains at $ 1,733 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 21.64 per ounce.

"Gold prices have kept lower trading range hovering near $ 1,730 per ounce on U.S. FED tapering expectations," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.