Gold declines ₹ 147; silver jumps ₹ 1,036

Gold in the national capital declined by ₹ 147 to ₹ 44,081 per 10 gram on Friday amid rupee appreciation and overnight selling in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 44,228 per 10 gram.

In contrast, silver rose by ₹ 1,036 to ₹ 64,276 per kilogram from ₹ 63,240 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated by 14 paise to 72.48 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at % 1,726 per ounce and silver was flat at % 25.14 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed selling on stronger dollar," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

