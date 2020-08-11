Gold declines ₹1,317; silver also plunges ₹2,943

Gold prices in the national capital declined ₹1,317 to ₹54,763 per 10 grams on Tuesday in line with a drop in international prices of the precious metal and a rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹56,080 per 10 gram.
Silver also declined ₹2,943 to ₹73,600 per kg from ₹76,543 per kg in the previous trade.
The rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 74.78 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, tracking weakness in the greenback and gains in the domestic equity market.
In the international market, gold was trading lower at ₹1,989 per ounce and silver also witnessed selling and was quoting down at ₹27.90 per ounce.
