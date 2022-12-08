Gold climbs ₹211; silver jumps ₹593

December 08, 2022 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices rose ₹211 to ₹54,270 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, amid gains in the precious metal in overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched ₹54,059 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped ₹593 per kg to ₹66,662 per kilogram.

"Overnight risk-averse sentiments and lower bond yield pushed the haven gold price higher in the Asian trading hours," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading in green at $1,782.3 per ounce while silver was up at $22.71 per ounce.

"Gold Price was supported by a pullback in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors anticipate slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.