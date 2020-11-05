Markets

Fundraising via markets falls 31% in Sept.

Companies garnered over ₹75,000 crore from capital markets in September, a decline of 31% from the preceding month, with private placement of debt instruments continuing to be the most-preferred route for financing business. The funds were mopped up mainly for business expansion plans, loan repayments and working capital requirements.

According to data available with SEBI, companies raised a total of ₹75,230 crore in September as compared to ₹1.1 lakh crore in August by way of issuing equity and debt securities.

Out of the ₹75,230 crore, ₹64,389 crore was mopped up from private placement of debt securities and ₹9,022 crore through private placement of equity.

