HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Equity markets climb in early trade

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.06% to $86.19 a barrel

August 07, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 210.43 points to 65,931.68 in early trade on August 7.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 210.43 points to 65,931.68 in early trade on August 7. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on August 7, extending their previous day's rally, amid buying in index majors ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries along with a mixed trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 210.43 points to 65,931.68 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 66.1 points to 19,583.10.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

Nestle, Tata Steel, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted in the green while Seoul and Shanghai were trading lower.

The U.S. markets ended lower on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.06% to $86.19 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹556.32 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

After three days of decline, the Sensex on Friday climbed 480.57 points or 0.74% to settle at 65,721.25. The Nifty advanced 135.35 points or 0.70% to end at 19,517.

Related Topics

financial markets / economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.