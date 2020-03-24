Markets

Equity benchmarks opened on a strong note on Tuesday - a day after registering their worst single-day fall - but failed to maintain the gains as the underlying weakness in investor sentiments again led to selling in most stocks.

The Nifty was at 7,570.55, down 39.70 points. The India VIX jumped over 15% to touch a record 82.91.

On BSE, more than 1,000 sticks were in the red, as against around 500 gainers. In the Sensex pack, 18 stocks were in the red.

