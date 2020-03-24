Equity benchmarks opened on a strong note on Tuesday - a day after registering their worst single-day fall - but failed to maintain the gains as the underlying weakness in investor sentiments again led to selling in most stocks.
The 30-share Sensex, which gained nearly 1,500 points to touch a high of 27,463 in the first few minutes of the session, dipped into the red to trade at 25,843.39, down a marginal 138 points at 10:07am
The Nifty was at 7,570.55, down 39.70 points. The India VIX jumped over 15% to touch a record 82.91.
On BSE, more than 1,000 sticks were in the red, as against around 500 gainers. In the Sensex pack, 18 stocks were in the red.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.