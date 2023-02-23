HamberMenu
Adani flagship Adani Enterprises falls 10% after Wikipedia’s allegation

February 23, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Adani Group ’s 10 listed firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹51,294.04 crore in their market valuation on February 22, 2023. File

Adani Group ’s 10 listed firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹51,294.04 crore in their market valuation on February 22, 2023. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Shares of Adani Enterprises tumbled 10.4% on the BSE on Wednesday to close at ₹1,404.85 after a post in Wikipedia’s online daily ‘The Signpost’ alleged that an employee of the Adani Group had likely manipulated information about the group in entries on the volunteer-contributed online encyclopedia.

Other Adani Group stocks also slumped.

The conglomerate’s 10 listed firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹51,294.04 crore in their market valuation on Wednesday, Press Trust of India reported.

Shares of Adani Ports declined 6.25%, while those of Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy and Adani Wilmar slumped by 5%, or almost 5%, each.

In the broader market, the BSE Sensex fell 927.74 points, or 1.5%, to settle at 59,744.98 points.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges after U.S.-based short seller Hindenburg Research last month alleged that the group had indulged in fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation. The Adani Group has refuted all the allegations as false and misleading.

