Rupee recovers 5 paise in opening trade



The rupee edged higher by 5 paise to 66.69 against the US dollar in early trade today on selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

Forex dealers said a higher opening in domestic equity market and a weak dollar against some other currencies overseas also supported the rupee.

Yesterday, the rupee had lost 4 paise against the US currency to end at 66.74 on fresh dollar demand from importers and corporates.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex spurted by 141.72 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 27,600.71 in early trade

