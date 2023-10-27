HamberMenu
Mango exports rose 19% in April-Aug. as 41 countries bought fruit

The U.S. imported more than 2,000 metric tonnes of the pulpy fruit in the first five months of FY24

October 27, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Mango exports from India have risen 19% in the first five months of 2023-24, with the U.S. importing more than 2,000 metric tonnes of the pulpy fruit which has found takers in 41 countries this year, including new markets like South Africa, Iran and the Czech Republic. 

While India exported almost 23,000 metric tonnes of mangoes worth a little more than $40 million between April and August 2022, shipment volumes as well as values have risen 19% over the same period this year, as per Commerce Ministry data. 

To encourage higher exports to the lucrative American market, the Agriculture Ministry and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) had invited the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s animal & plant health inspection service inspector for preclearance of mangoes at irradiation facilities at Vashi, Nashik, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. 

New Zealand emerged as the second highest importer of mangoes, with 110 metric tonnes of shipments, followed by Australia (58.4 MT) and Japan (43.1 MT). South Africa also imported 18.43 MT of Indian mangoes after jointly supervising their pre-shipment vapour heat treatment with Indian authorities. 

