Mahindra unveils new Bolero Neo

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has introduced the new ‘Bolero Neo’ at an introductory price of ₹ 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom price, all India) for the N4 variant.

This vehicle will cater to the customers looking for an SUV that is tough and yet modern and trendy. The existing Bolero will continue to be sold along with the Bolero Neo in the market.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M said, “The addition of Bolero Neo to our brand portfolio will help us retain Bolero amongst the top 10 selling SUV’s in the country.”


Comments
