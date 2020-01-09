Mahindra to unveil e-KUV in Q1 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to introduce the electric version of its mini SUV — KUV100 — in the April-June 2020 quarter, with a likely price tag of less than ₹9 lakh, a senior company official said on Thursday.

“We have the e-KUV that will come up in the first quarter of next year... we are focussed on how to make it affordable and pricing it at less than ₹9 lakh,” Mahindra & Mahindra managing director Pawan Goenka said.

He added that the company was also focussing on shared mobility in line with the government policy, and was working with State governments and fleet operators to make electric mobility viable. The company, which has electric vehicle models such as e-Verito and e2O in its portfolio, has till now sold about 30,000 such vehicles. “We have the Atom [quadricycle], which was displayed in the last Auto Expo.... it will be launched perhaps in the third quarter of next current financial year. And that would probably fully redefine last-mile connectivity,” Mr. Goenka said.

M&M said that about 1,000 Mahindra e-vehicles are part of Lithium Urban Technologies’ fleet, a zero-emission employee transportation service provider.