Mahindra Logistics opens warehouse near Mumbai

September 29, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. said it has unveiled a warehouse spanning 6.5 lakh square feet at Bhiwandi near Mumbai to provide flexible, scalable fulfilment and integrated distribution solutions to multiple clients.

The Grade-A warehouse has 84 docks, 13-meter clear height, and a load-bearing capacity of 8 MT/M2, making it versatile and suitable for a wide range of applications supporting its 3PL, last-mile delivery and express businesses, the company said in a statement.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics Ltd, said, “To bolster our capacity and address the growing demand, we have been augmenting our network with the addition of Built-to-Suit (BTS) warehousing facilities across India.”

“Our latest facility in Bhiwandi is located in one of India’s prominent industrial hubs, enables us to broaden our portfolio of integrated solutions for our clientele in the region. It embodies our dedication to delivering world-class, technology-driven solutions and aligns with our vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, exemplified by our pursuit of an IGBC certification for this facility,” he added.