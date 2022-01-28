Business

Mahindra enters into e-cart segment

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, a part of the Mahindra Group, has announced the introduction of its new electric 3-wheeler, the

e Alfa Cargo at ₹1.44 Lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. “An e Alfa Cargo owner can save up to ₹60,000 per year in fuel costs when compared with a diesel cargo 3-wheeler,” the company said in a statement.

The roll-out of the e Alfa Cargo marks the entry of Mahindra in the rapidly growing e-cart segment. Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The last-mile delivery segment is seeing excellent adoption of electric 3-wheelers due to significant operating cost advantages versus fossil fuel powered 3-wheelers. The e Alfa Cargo aims to provide a sustainable, pollution-free solution in the cargo segment.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2022 1:11:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/mahindra-enters-into-e-cart-segment/article38336059.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY