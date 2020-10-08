Business

LVB receives non-binding offer from Clix

Cash-starved private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. (LVB) has received a non-binding offer from Clix Group for merger.

In June 2020, LVB had entered into a non-binding agreement with the Clix Group for amalgamation. On Thursday, LVB said that it had received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group indicating that the merger was on.

“Three or four options are before us to decide the best way forward,” said Shakti Sinha, independent director and member, Committee of Directors. “The board will take a final decision about the merger in the next 3-4 days.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 11:04:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/lvb-receives-non-binding-offer-from-clix/article32807000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story