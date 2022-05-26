LTTS opens ER&D centre in Poland, to hire 300 techies

Bengaluru L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a pure-play engineering services firm. inaugurated its Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) centre in Krakow, Poland, the said on Thursday.

The company would hire 300 engineers in the next three years for the centre which would cater to global customers, leveraging cutting edge technologies in the Automotive, Mobility and Hi-Tech domains, it said in a statement.

In the new ER&D Centre, LTTS would work on both software and hardware development of product lines. This centre would be is part of the firm’s global delivery model and was a logical extension of its Munich, Gothenburg and Jerusalem engineering centres, said the communique.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, LTTS said, “By establishing this important centre in Poland, we aim to make our customers in Europe and North America benefit from our expertise in new-age engineering and embedded technologies.’‘

LTTS sought to tap into the local engineering talent pool for many of its mission critical global programes, and would work with the local administration and the academia to further develop the local ecosystem, he added.

Known for imparting first-class technical education, academic ecosystem and infrastructure, Poland provides a pool of talented engineers who are setting a benchmark in cutting-edge technology, as per LTTS.