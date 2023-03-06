LTIMindtree sets up new delivery centre in Poland

March 06, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

LTIMindtree has announced the inauguration of a new delivery centre in Krakow, Poland, as part of its strategy to expand presence in Eastern Europe.

The company said the 500-seater centre at Ocean Office Park, Krakow, would support its capabilities in the region and bring services closer to customers in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industries. The new centre would complement the existing delivery centre in Warsaw.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, “This advanced facility will enable us to understand the needs of our customers better and bring our services closer to our global clients and those in Europe, and help deliver next-generation experiences to them.”

“This move aligns with our strategy to expand our global reach and strengthen our presence in key markets. Our nearshore delivery model has proven to be successful, and this expansion will further bolster our geo capabilities, making us more agile and responsive to the needs of our clients,” he added.