LTFH appoints S.N. Subrahmanyan as chairperson

S.N. Subrahmanyan

S.N. Subrahmanyan | Photo Credit: Mohammed Rayaan@Chennai

The Board of Directors of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH), on Monday approved the appointment of S. N. Subrahmanyan as the Director and Chairperson of the Board, effective February 28. 

This is in line with L&T’s overall commitment to strengthen its presence in the services area. Mr. Subrahmanyan is the CEO & MD of Larsen & Toubro.

Mr. Subrahmanyan takes over from Shailesh Haribhakti who served as the Chairperson on the Board of LTFH from June 1, 2017.

 Mr. Haribhakti will continue as a Board member of LTFH. 

LTFH is amongst the market leaders in Farm Equipment finance, Two-Wheeler finance, as well as Micro Loans and continues to be one of the leading players in financing infrastructure sectors like renewables and roads. 


