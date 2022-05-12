Business

L&T Q4 net rises 10%

Larsen & Toubro Ltd reported fourth quarter consolidated net profit rose 10% to ₹3,621 crore despite a spike in commodity prices and supply-chain disruption caused by the Ukranian war.

Consolidated revenue grew 10% year-on-year to ₹52,851 crore. International sales of ₹17,550 crore constituted 33% of the total revenue.

For the financial year ended March 31, it posted a consolidated net profit after tax (excluding exceptional items and discontinued operations) at ₹8,572 crore, registering a robust growth of 23% over the previous year. T

For the year the company achieved a consolidated revenue of ₹1,56,521 crore, which is a 15% growth over the previous year. This was on account of strong execution in project businesses aided by continuing growth momentum in the IN&TS portfolio said L&T wholetime director and CFO R. Shankar Raman.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per equity share which is an increase of 22% per share over the previous year.

During the year the company secured orders worth ₹1,92,997 crore at group level, up 10% over the previous year. Major traction was seen in the international markets, especially from West Asia wherein the company bagged large-value orders taking the share of international orders to 44% of the total order inflow, as compared with 27% in the previous year.

During the quarter the company bagged orders worth ₹73,941 crore, up 46% over the same period last year. International orders at ₹32,241 crore during the quarter comprised 44% of the total order inflow.

The company expects to better its perforce in the current year. "We look with hope and optimism," said S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T.

The company has also identified to exit certain non-core business and has decided to retire some debt.

The company has embarked on a five year strategic growth plan aiming to achieve profitable growth in in its traditional businesses of EPC and hi-tech manufacturing. The plan also envisages to expand the size and scale of its IT&TS portfolio. As per this five year plan the revenue is projected to grow to ₹2.7 trillion in FY26 as compared with ₹1.4 trillion in FY21. Order inflow is projected to grow to ₹3.4 trillion in FY26 from ₹1.7 trillion in FY21.


