Lohana community to organise LIBF Expo 2024 to further global trade

January 09, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Lohana community of Gujarat, who have found considerable business success in Africa and elsewhere, have announced to organise their first international exposition the Lohana International Business Forum (LIBF) Expo 2024 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat between January 18-21, 2024 to connect Indian businesses with participants from 30 countries to further global trade & commerce.

The expo will offer participants a global platform to present their diverse range of products and services to an international audience, for collaboration and growth, the organisers said.

With the participation of over 34 diverse sectors which includes real estate and infrastructure, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, education, food & FMCG, among others, the event would showcase businesses from more than 30 countries under one roof.

The audience would include a blend of business professionals, industry tycoons, government officials, scholars, innovative minds and start-ups.

Satish Vithalani, President, Lohana Community said, “The LIBF Expo 2024 promises to be an enriching and transformative experience, fostering business growth not only within India but also on a global scale. This move is driven by the thriving real estate sector in India, expected to attain a market size of US$ 1 trillion by 2030, contributing 13% to the country’s GDP by 2025.”

“The exponential growth in retail, hospitality, and various other sectors aligns seamlessly with LIBF Expo 2024’s mission to actively engage with businesses possessing valuable products and services, fostering expansion and market reach,” he added.

Vijay Karia, Chairman, Lohana Business Development Committee and director of LIBF said, “With diversified sectors converging under one roof, it would create a powerhouse of opportunities for growth and expansion. We are creating a dynamic ecosystem where in businesses from Banking & Finance, Real Estate, Start-ups, Food and Agriculture, and many more would come together, opening avenues for transformative partnerships.”

Over 200 exhibitors from 30 countries would participate in this event which will happen soon after the Vibrant Gujarat summit.