Liquid Fund inflows grew 69% m-o-m in Feb. : AMFI

March 08, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Liquid funds turned out to be the biggest gainers in February as inflows surged 69% from January to ₹83,642.33 crore, according to AMFI data.

ETF Fund inflow jumped to to ₹6,461.67 crore from ₹571 crore in January.  Large-cap funds in February witnessed reduced inflows of ₹921.14 crore in February from ₹1,287 crore in January according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). 

As per the data, the net Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Mutual Fund (MF) industry in India grew to ₹54,54,214.13 crore in February from ₹52,74,000.70 crore in January. According to AMFI data, the number of new SIPs registered in February were 49,79,431. The SIP AUM in February grew to ₹10,52,566.04 crore from ₹ 10,26,996.23 crore in January.

Mutual Fund folios reached at all-time high mark of 17,41,95,535 for February, AMFI said.

 SIP contribution stood at ₹19,186.58 crore in February against ₹18,838.33 crore in January. The number of SIP accounts stood at 8,20,17,700 in February compared with 7,91,71,394 in January.

Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI in a statement said, “As we delve into the February 2024 data, we observe that there is a surge in SIP accounts, totalling 8.20 crore with 49.79 lakh new SIP registrations. This underscores investors’ commitment to disciplined wealth accumulation.”

“Mutual funds are subject to the vagaries of the markets, and it is the industry’s virtue to guide and safeguard the investments in the best possible way to eventually help the investor. These trends not only showcase that investors are evolving to being financially savvy but also highlight collaborative efforts shaping a landscape where smart investment practices are valued,” he said. 

“With widespread participation from retail investors nationwide, it’s clear that the mutual fund industry is on a path of steady growth and lasting significance,” he added. 

Anand Vardarajan, Business Head – Banking, Institutional Clients, Alternate Products and Product Strategy, Tata Asset Management said,” “Equity inflows continue to soar largely led by some NFOs. Notably thematic/sectoral have seen massive interest. Small and midcap flows have been buoyant.”

“Most categories have seen positive flows in equity. Multi asset also saw a combination NFOs also led by NFO flows. The category has seen investor interest as markets scale new highs and we are seeing flows getting channelised in balanced advantage funds and multi asset with a view to diversify/derisk,” he added.

