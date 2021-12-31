LIC unveils digital zone in Mumbai

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has set up ‘LIC Digi Zone’ at BKC in Mumbai to enhance its digital operations such as sales and services for its customers.

Aiming to become a tech-driven life insurer, it said it will offer information regarding its products and services through kiosks installed in the premises.

Customers can use this facility to buy policies online, pay premium and avail other services as well.

LIC Chairman M.R. Kumar said, “LIC plans to undertake the next wave of digital transformation to unlock several benefits of accelerating growth, driving customer satisfaction and improving intermediary productivity and loyalty”.