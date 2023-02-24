HamberMenu
LEAP India acquires SKAN Marine Services

February 24, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Pooling solutions provider LEAP India said it had acquired SKAN Marine Services Pvt. Ltd., a material handling equipment (MHE) rental company for an unspecified amount.

“With this acquisition, LEAP becomes the number two company in India in forklift renting space when they combine the numbers of SKAN and their existing subsidiary Taron together,” the company said in a statement.

Sunu Mathews, founder & MD, LEAP India said, “We want to position LEAP India as a leading company in forklifts as well. This will enable us to partner with businesses where SKAN Marine has a strong presence, while continuing to work with brand’s where Taron already has its root base to accelerate growth of our brand identities.”

