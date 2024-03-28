LatentView Analytics to pick up 70% stake in Decision Point Analytics for $39.1 mn

March 28, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Latentview Analytics Ltd. has agreed to acquire 70% stake in Decision Point Analytics for a total cash consideration of $39.1 million.

The remaining 30% equity will be acquired over the next two years with a pay-out based on agreed valuation principles, LatentView Analytics CEO Rajan Sethuraman told the media.

Established in 2012, Decision Point is a leader in AI-led business transformation and revenue growth management (RGM) solutions having over 300 employees worldwide.

“The company’s strength in RGM solutions was the primary factor for acquisition. Besides, it will help us to scaling up the consumer packaged goods vertical and provide access to their new clients and geographies,” he said.

Decision Point has deep experience in RGM, demand forecasting, pricing analytics, promotion analytics, retail segmentation and marketing mix models, while LatentView provides business transformation consulting and works with companies to develop and implement flexible and agile analytics roadmaps.

“LatentView will make investments to accelerate the expansion of Decision Point solutions in the focus markets of North America and Europe and to expand into the Latin America market,” he said.