GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LatentView Analytics to pick up 70% stake in Decision Point Analytics for $39.1 mn

March 28, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
LatentView Analytics Chief Executive Officer Rajan Sethuraman says that the Decision Point’s strength in Revenue Growth Management solutions was the primary factor in this acquisition.

LatentView Analytics Chief Executive Officer Rajan Sethuraman says that the Decision Point’s strength in Revenue Growth Management solutions was the primary factor in this acquisition.

Latentview Analytics Ltd. has agreed to acquire 70% stake in Decision Point Analytics for a total cash consideration of $39.1 million.

The remaining 30% equity will be acquired over the next two years with a pay-out based on agreed valuation principles, LatentView Analytics CEO Rajan Sethuraman told the media.

Established in 2012, Decision Point is a leader in AI-led business transformation and revenue growth management (RGM) solutions having over 300 employees worldwide.

“The company’s strength in RGM solutions was the primary factor for acquisition. Besides, it will help us to scaling up the consumer packaged goods vertical and provide access to their new clients and geographies,” he said.

Decision Point has deep experience in RGM, demand forecasting, pricing analytics, promotion analytics, retail segmentation and marketing mix models, while LatentView provides business transformation consulting and works with companies to develop and implement flexible and agile analytics roadmaps.

“LatentView will make investments to accelerate the expansion of Decision Point solutions in the focus markets of North America and Europe and to expand into the Latin America market,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.