Kyndryl opens 2.5 lakh sq. ft office space in Bengaluru

April 17, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kyndryl, an IT infrastructure services provider, opened a 2,50,000 sq. ft office space in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The facility houses the global Kyndryl Customer Experience Centre (CEC), global Security Operations Centre (SOC), a Network Operations Centre (NOC) and a Kyndryl Vital Studio, and can accommodate 3,000 employees.

“India is benefiting from a confluence of tech capability and skills, demographic dividend and market opportunity. While we invest in delivering for our customers in India, driving global innovation and value is the underlying theme of our strategy to engage and leverage India for Kyndryl worldwide,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India.

The Kyndryl Customer Experience Centre features three experience zones with demo areas, board rooms, and informal and formal spaces for brainstorming. Customers can experience interactive demos on cloud, AI, IoT and cybersecurity solutions; troubleshoot challenges with Kyndryl experts, and build tailored solutions that will drive business growth, the company said.