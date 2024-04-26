GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSB Q4 PAT up 7.5% to ₹43.1 crore

April 26, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

KSB Ltd., which is into manufacture of pumps and valves, for the fourth quarter ended March 31, reported net profit of ₹43.1 crore compared with ₹40 crore in the year-earlier period.

The company’s revenues for the quarter grew to ₹544.2 crore from ₹489.6 crore in the same period last year, up 11.2%.

The company said during the quarter it received a letter of award under PM-Kusum III Scheme of ₹63 crore for 2500 solar water pumping systems from Maharashtra Energy Development Agency. It also received its first order for desalination project valued at ₹11 crore from KSB Saudi Arabia. Its energy segment crossed ₹50 crore in order intake, it said.  “Our recent venture into the light water application of the nuclear plant segment highlights our ongoing expansion efforts. Our solar segment has also witnessed significant growth propelling us to a future focused on introducing better and sustainable solutions,” a spokesperson said.   

