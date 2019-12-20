KPMG India arm to invest $5 bn in people and tech

KPMG said it would invest a whopping $5 billion in technology, people and innovation in India over the next five years to enhance its leadership position in the digital transformation of professional services.

This investment would go into three key areas to strengthen client relationships and capitalise on growth opportunities in a time of transformative change, the firm said on Friday. On the technology front, KPMG would focus on global cloud-based platforms to drive the quality of service delivery and new client-facing business solutions and managed services.

The investments would also go into augmenting the digital skills of the firms’ global workforce and expanding talent in data science and digital architecture, said Arun Kumar, chairman and CEO, KPMG in India.

This investment is expected to accelerate the digital transformation of KPMG firms and clients, who would benefit from the latest technological advancements across tax and advisory, as per the firm.

“In India, we already have a dedicated team of 250 plus technology professionals who work on such transformation engagements. KPMG’s global commitment to investing in Microsoft solutions adds to the capabilities we can jointly offer our clients in India and the region,” Mr. Kumar added.