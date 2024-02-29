GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kotak Bank unveils ‘Smart Choice Gold Loan’

February 29, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (KMBL) has announced the introduction of ‘Smart Choice Gold Loan’ for customers.

“Unlike other credit products which have stringent eligibility criteria, gold loan has a simpler application and disbursal process,” KMBL said in a statement. ”By utilising gold as a collateral, borrowers can enjoy lower interest rates compared to conventional credit, translating to savings during the course of the loan tenure,” the lender said in a statement.

Shripad Jadhav, President, Retail Agriculture and Gold Loans, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Gold loans are a versatile financial product and cater to a wide range of consumer needs. Easy accessibility, same day processing, attractive pricing, and the security of gold jewellery contribute to its appeal among aspirational consumers.”

“As a result, an increasing number of individuals are considering gold loans as a cost-effective option comparable to other credit products, indicating a shifting trend in consumer financial behaviour. Kotak ‘Smart Choice’ Gold loans can serve as an easy and reliable financial tool to bridge the gap between aspirations and reality,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.