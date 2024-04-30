Kotak Bank Joint MD K.V.S. Manian resigns  

April 30, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

Kotak Mahindra Bank has informed the exchanges that K.V.S. Manian, Whole Time Director designated as its Joint Managing Director has stepped down from his position with immediate effect.

He had joined Kotak in 1995 and in his 29-year-long association with the group has led various businesses across the group including Consumer, Commercial, Wholesale and Private Banking businesses. The bank recently announced a new reporting structure to drive a sharper focus and leadership oversight to its business. The Wholesale, Commercial and Private Banking division will now report directly to Ashok Vaswani, MD &CEO, while the Asset Reconstruction Division will report to Shanti Ekambaram, Deputy Managing Director, who will also oversee the Investment Banking and Institutional Equities businesses.