Škoda rolls out new Octavia at ₹25.99 lakh

Škoda Auto India has unveiled the all new Octavia at an ex-showroom price of ₹25.99 lakh nationwide. The Octavia marked the beginning of Škoda Auto’s model introduction in India two decades ago. “Octavia in its fourth generation pushes the yardstick further,” the company said.
