KKR fund picks up ‘significant’ stake in Infinx

KKR, an investment company said it had acquired a ‘significant minority’ stake in Infinx Services Private Ltd., an AI- driven healthcare revenue cycle solutions provider, for an unspecified amount. The acquisition has been made by a KKR-managed fund. Norwest Venture Partners, an existing shareholder, also participated in the transaction. Infinx provides service to hospitals, health systems and outpatient healthcare providers.

Jaideep Tandon, CEO, Infinx said, “With KKR’s support, network and differentiated expertise, we are even better positioned to accelerate our growth, continue our investment in innovative solutions to help improve the financial health of healthcare providers.