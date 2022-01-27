Business

Kirloskar Oil Engines MD Sanjeev Nimkar quits

Sanjeev Nimkar, MD, Kirloskar Oil Engines, has resigned from the post citing personal reasons, the company said. The board has requested Gauri Kirloskar, KOEL’s non-executive non-independent director to supervise the day-to-day affairs in the interim, under the guidance of Atul Kirloskar and the board.“The Board has accordingly extended the executive chairmanship of Atul Kirloskar with effect from January 26, 2022 till March 31, 2023, to aid in this transition,” the company said in the statement.

Ms. Kirloskar has served as a non-executive, non-independent Director on the Board of KOEL since 2014. She is also a director of Arka Fincap, Arka Financial Holdings, La-Gajjar Machineries and Optiqua Pipes and Electricals, which are subsidiaries of Kirloskar Oil Engines, the company added.


