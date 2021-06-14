Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. (KBL) said it had unveiled a new manufacturing division ‘Advanced Technology Product Division (ATPD)’ at the company’s mother plant in Kirloskarvadi, Pune. ATPD has primarily been built as a dedicated manufacturing division for high-end technology products, especially those used for nuclear applications. It is equipped with modern machines and test facilities, including special measuring instruments. “The facility is a one-stop shop for machining, quality control checks, assembly, and testing under high pressure and high temperature,” KBL said in a statement.
Kirloskar Brothers opens new unit at Pune plant
Special Correspondent
Mumbai,
June 14, 2021 23:00 IST
Special Correspondent
Mumbai,
June 14, 2021 23:00 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 11:02:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/kirloskar-brothers-opens-new-unit-at-pune-plant/article34816235.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story