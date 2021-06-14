Business

Kirloskar Brothers opens new unit at Pune plant

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. (KBL) said it had unveiled a new manufacturing division ‘Advanced Technology Product Division (ATPD)’ at the company’s mother plant in Kirloskarvadi, Pune. ATPD has primarily been built as a dedicated manufacturing division for high-end technology products, especially those used for nuclear applications. It is equipped with modern machines and test facilities, including special measuring instruments. “The facility is a one-stop shop for machining, quality control checks, assembly, and testing under high pressure and high temperature,” KBL said in a statement.


