Kia Motors India appoints Tae-Jin Park as ED

Kia Motors India (KMI) has appointed Tae-Jin Park with immediate effect as executive director and chief sales officer to establish the company’s position in the utility vehicle space.

KMI has established a car manufacturing facility in Anantapur District, Andhra Pradesh with an annual production capacity of about three lakh units.

Mr. Park will be responsible for driving Kia Motors’ sales, marketing, service and network development in the Indian market. He will also play a leading role in ensuring Kia maintained the positive momentum it had gained in the Indian market, said the company in a statement.

Mr. Park has replaced Yong S. Kim, who is moving back to Kia Motors Corporation headquarters in Seoul. Mr. Kim was instrumental in establishing Kia in India and making it a household name. Prior to this, Mr. Park served as the head of sales, Kia Motors Mexico.

“We have witnessed a huge demand for Seltos in India and the love for brand Kia grows continuously. We are confident with [Mr.]Park’s joining, Kia will grow from strength to strength. With the launch of Carnival and our compact SUV lined up this year, I am sure he will help us propel forward the success of Seltos and find a place for Kia cars in many more households in India,” said Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India.