Business

KCP appoints Indira Dutt as CMD

V.L. Indira Dutt has been appointed as the CMD of The KCP Ltd. with effect from May 6, 2020.

Under her leadership, the company will continue to meet the aspirations of all the stakeholders and scale newer heights in the years to come, said the company in a statement.

The 79-year-old city-based company is into cement, heavy engineering, sugar and power. It boasts of a turnover of $250 million with nine manufacturing facilities in several parts of India and Vietnam.

On Friday, KCP resumed partial operations at its Macherla cement unit, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a regulatory filing.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 10:35:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/kcp-appoints-indira-dutt-as-cmd/article31596064.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY