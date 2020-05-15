KCP appoints Indira Dutt as CMD

V.L. Indira Dutt has been appointed as the CMD of The KCP Ltd. with effect from May 6, 2020.
Under her leadership, the company will continue to meet the aspirations of all the stakeholders and scale newer heights in the years to come, said the company in a statement.
The 79-year-old city-based company is into cement, heavy engineering, sugar and power. It boasts of a turnover of $250 million with nine manufacturing facilities in several parts of India and Vietnam.
On Friday, KCP resumed partial operations at its Macherla cement unit, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a regulatory filing.
