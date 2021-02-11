Business

Karur Vysya Bank Q3 profit jumps to ₹35 crore

Karur Vysya Bank’s standalone profit for the quarter ended December more than doubled to ₹35 crore. Net interest margin remained flat at 3.29% and net interest income contracted to ₹197 crore from ₹215 crore, the bank said. Gross NPAs declined to 7.37% from 8.92%, while net NPAs declined to 2.55% from 4.13%. Provision coverage ratio improved to 77.35% from 65.43%.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2021 11:08:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/karur-vysya-bank-q3-profit-jumps-to-35-crore/article33814182.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY