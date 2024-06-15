GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka Government hikes sales tax on petrol and diesel

Cost of petrol likely to go up by ₹3 and that of diesel by ₹3.5 in Karnataka

Published - June 15, 2024 05:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry
On November 4, 2011, the government had reduced the tax rates on petrol to 25.92% and on diesel to 14.34%. With the hike on June 15, the rates are 29.84% for petrol and 18.44% for diesel.

On November 4, 2011, the government had reduced the tax rates on petrol to 25.92% and on diesel to 14.34%. With the hike on June 15, the rates are 29.84% for petrol and 18.44% for diesel. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Karnataka Government increased the sales tax on petrol and diesel by 3.92% and 4.1%, respectively, with immediate effect on June 15.

With the hike, the cost of petrol is likely to go up by ₹3 more and that of diesel by ₹3.5.

On November 4, 2011, the government had reduced the tax rates on petrol to 25.92% and on diesel to 14.34%. With the hike, the rates are 29.84% for petrol and 18.44% for diesel.

Responding to the hike, Karnataka Tourist Taxi Operators’ Association secretary K. Radhakrishna Holla said the ruling party is not bothered about the common man as the elections are over. “Those dependent on taxis will be hit hard with the hike in fuel prices,” Mr. Holla said.

As of now, petrol is sold at ₹110.18 a litre and diesel at ₹88.94 a litre in Bengaluru.

