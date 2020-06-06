Business

Karnataka Bank reports ₹285-cr. fraud

Private sector lender Karnataka Bank has reported to the RBI that it has been defrauded of more than ₹285 crore consequent to loans to four entities, including DHFL, gone bad.

A total of ₹285.52 crore has been reported as fraud wherein the bank was one of the consortium lenders during 2009 to 2014 to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL), Religare Finvest, Fedders Electric and Engineering Ltd. and Leel Electricals Ltd, Karnataka Bank said.

The maximum is owed by DHFL at ₹180.13 crore, followed by Religare Finvest ₹43.44 crore, Fedders Electric ₹41.30 crore and Leel Electricals ₹20.65 crore, the bank said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 11:15:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/karnataka-bank-reports-285-cr-fraud/article31768932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY