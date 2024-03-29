GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Bank approves allotment of equity share capital of ₹600 crore under QIP

The proceeds of the Issues will be utilised to meet the needs of the growing business of the bank, a bank release said

March 29, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The building of Karnataka Bank Head Office.

The building of Karnataka Bank Head Office. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The Committee of Directors of Karnataka Bank, in its meeting held on March 28, approved the allotment of shares pursuant to the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), at a price of ₹227.00 per equity share (including premium of ₹217.00 per share), amounting to an aggregate of up to ₹600 crores.

The QIP for ₹600 crores opened on March 21, and closed on March 27.

This capital raise, comprising the QIP of ₹600 crores, with the preferential issues of ₹800 crores in October 2023 allotment, which was approved by the Committee of Directors on October 26, 2023, and ₹100 crores in February 2024 allotment, which was approved by the Committee of Directors on February 28, 2024, marks the completion of the planned capital raise program of ₹1,500 crores announced in September 2023.

The proceeds of the Issues will be utilised to meet the needs of the growing business of the bank, a bank release said on Thursday.

The release quoted Srikrishnan H., MD & CEO of the Bank of having said: “We welcome our new Institutional Investors and thank them for their trust and confidence in our journey. This milestone completes the Capital raising program for FY’23-24 as committed and has achieved significant broad-basing of the Institutional holding in the Bank.”

Related Topics

banking / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.