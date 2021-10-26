Jio, Google develop OS for JioPhone Next

Jio Platforms and Google have jointly developed the Pragati operating system for JioPhone Next, which is expected to be in the market around Diwali, according to a video released by Jio on Monday.

The phone will use a language translation tool as a special feature to enable communication between vernacular speakers in India. “Pragati OS, powered by Android, is a result of... bringing together the best minds at Jio and Google,” Android GM and India engineering lead Ram Papatla said in the video.

JioPhone Next will have a translation feature working in 10 Indian languages.